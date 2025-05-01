In the context of theories of emotion, if Emily's emotional response is questioned due to doubts about her honesty and trustworthiness, which element of credibility does she most apparently lack?
A
Charisma
B
Integrity
C
Physical attractiveness
D
Expertise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of credibility in the context of communication and emotional response. Credibility typically consists of three main elements: expertise, trustworthiness (or integrity), and attractiveness (which can include physical attractiveness or charisma).
Step 2: Identify what each element means: Expertise refers to the knowledge or skill in a particular area; Integrity (or trustworthiness) refers to honesty and the perception that the person is reliable and truthful; Charisma and physical attractiveness relate to the personal appeal or likability of the individual.
Step 3: Analyze the problem statement: Emily's emotional response is questioned because of doubts about her honesty and trustworthiness. This directly relates to the element of credibility concerned with honesty and reliability.
Step 4: Match the doubts about honesty and trustworthiness to the corresponding element of credibility, which is integrity.
Step 5: Conclude that the element of credibility Emily most apparently lacks, given the doubts about her honesty, is integrity.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah