In cognitive psychology, information overload can be reduced by which of the following strategies?
A
Eliminating all forms of rehearsal
B
Ignoring selective attention
C
Increasing the amount of information presented at once
D
Chunking information into meaningful groups
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of information overload, which occurs when the amount of information exceeds an individual's processing capacity, leading to decreased cognitive performance.
Recognize that strategies to reduce information overload aim to make information easier to process and remember.
Evaluate the options given: eliminating rehearsal would reduce memory retention, ignoring selective attention would increase overload, and increasing information presented at once would worsen overload.
Focus on the strategy of chunking, which involves grouping individual pieces of information into larger, meaningful units to enhance memory and reduce cognitive load.
Conclude that chunking information into meaningful groups is an effective method to reduce information overload by organizing data in a way that aligns with how our cognitive system processes information.
