Which of the following statements best explains why all groups create norms to enforce their cultural values?
A
Norms provide guidelines for acceptable behavior, helping maintain social order and reinforce shared values within a group.
B
Norms exist only in individualistic cultures and are absent in collectivist societies.
C
Norms are established to eliminate all forms of diversity within a group.
D
Norms are created solely to punish individuals who break the law.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of norms in psychology. Norms are shared expectations and rules that guide behavior within a group, helping members know what is considered acceptable or unacceptable.
Step 2: Recognize the purpose of norms. They serve to maintain social order by providing clear guidelines for behavior, which helps groups function smoothly and cohesively.
Step 3: Consider how norms relate to cultural values. Norms reflect and reinforce the shared values and beliefs of a group, ensuring that members act in ways that support the group's identity and goals.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing them to the role of norms. For example, norms are not exclusive to individualistic cultures; they exist in all types of societies, including collectivist ones.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that norms provide guidelines for acceptable behavior, helping maintain social order and reinforce shared values within a group.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah