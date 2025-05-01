In cultural psychology, xenocentrism is best defined as which of the following?
A
The tendency to avoid contact with people from other cultures
B
The process of adapting to a new culture while maintaining one's original cultural identity
C
The belief that one's own culture is superior to others
D
The belief that other cultures are superior to one's own culture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'xenocentrism' by breaking down its components: 'xeno-' meaning foreign or other, and '-centrism' meaning centered or focused on.
Step 2: Recognize that xenocentrism involves a preference or bias related to cultures other than one's own.
Step 3: Compare the options given: avoiding contact with other cultures relates to 'xenophobia', adapting to a new culture while maintaining original identity relates to 'acculturation', and believing one's own culture is superior relates to 'ethnocentrism'.
Step 4: Identify that xenocentrism is the belief that other cultures are superior to one's own culture, which is the opposite of ethnocentrism.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of xenocentrism is the belief that other cultures are superior to one's own culture.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah