In cognitive psychology, which type of encoding involves emphasizing the sound of a word?
A
Visual encoding
B
Semantic encoding
C
Phonemic encoding
D
Structural encoding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that encoding in cognitive psychology refers to the process of transforming sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Recognize the different types of encoding: visual encoding (focusing on the appearance of words), semantic encoding (focusing on the meaning of words), phonemic encoding (focusing on the sound of words), and structural encoding (focusing on the physical structure of words).
Identify that the question asks specifically about emphasizing the sound of a word, which relates to how the word is heard or pronounced.
Recall that phonemic encoding is the type of encoding that involves focusing on the sound or phonemes of a word, making it the correct choice for this question.
Confirm that visual encoding relates to appearance, semantic encoding to meaning, and structural encoding to physical features, so they do not fit the emphasis on sound.
