Which research method in cognitive psychology is primarily used to gain an in-depth understanding of human behavior and the factors that govern it?
A
Naturalistic observation
B
Experiment
C
Case study
D
Survey
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the goal of the research method: gaining an in-depth understanding of human behavior and the factors that govern it.
Understand that naturalistic observation involves observing behavior in its natural environment without interference, which provides ecological validity but may lack depth in individual cases.
Recognize that experiments manipulate variables to establish cause-and-effect relationships but often focus on controlled conditions rather than deep individual insights.
Know that surveys collect self-reported data from many participants, which is useful for general trends but not for detailed individual understanding.
Conclude that the case study method involves an intensive, detailed examination of a single individual or small group, making it the primary method for in-depth understanding of complex human behaviors and their governing factors.
