Michael Gazzaniga is best known for his research on which of the following topics in cognitive psychology?
A
The creation of the working memory model
B
The development of the cognitive dissonance theory
C
The study of classical conditioning in animals
D
Split-brain patients and hemispheric specialization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key contributions of Michael Gazzaniga in cognitive psychology by reviewing his research focus and major findings.
Step 2: Recognize that Gazzaniga is renowned for his work on split-brain patients, which involves studying individuals who have had the corpus callosum severed to reduce epileptic seizures.
Step 3: Learn how this research led to insights about hemispheric specialization, meaning how the left and right hemispheres of the brain have different functions and processes.
Step 4: Differentiate Gazzaniga's work from other cognitive psychology theories such as the working memory model (associated with Baddeley and Hitch), cognitive dissonance theory (Festinger), and classical conditioning (Pavlov).
Step 5: Conclude that Michael Gazzaniga's primary contribution is the study of split-brain patients and hemispheric specialization, which has greatly advanced our understanding of brain lateralization.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah