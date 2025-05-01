In the context of cognitive psychology, which of the following best defines convergent thinking as studied in AP Psychology?
A
The process of narrowing down multiple possibilities to arrive at a single, correct solution to a problem.
B
The ability to generate many different ideas or solutions to a single problem.
C
The tendency to rely on previously learned solutions when faced with new problems.
D
The mental process of organizing information into meaningful patterns or categories.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of convergent thinking within cognitive psychology. It refers to a specific type of problem-solving process.
Step 2: Recognize that convergent thinking involves focusing on narrowing down multiple possibilities to find one correct or best solution, rather than generating many ideas.
Step 3: Compare convergent thinking with divergent thinking, which is about generating many different ideas or solutions to a problem.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe other cognitive processes, such as relying on previously learned solutions (which relates to mental set) or organizing information into patterns (which relates to categorization).
Step 5: Conclude that convergent thinking is best defined as the process of narrowing down multiple possibilities to arrive at a single, correct solution to a problem.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah