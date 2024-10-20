Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
10. Developmental Psychology
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT typically associated with the preoperational stage?
A
Egocentrism.
B
Children's use of mental symbols.
C
The emergence of more elaborate pretend play.
D
The development of object permanence.
