Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
10. Developmental Psychology
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory
Multiple Choice
What does the term object permanence refer to?
A
An infant's developing ability to understand basic laws of physics (ex: gravity).
B
A child's preference for adult caregivers who they see the most often.
C
The understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen.
D
Children's ability to use objects as symbols in play.
