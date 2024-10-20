Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
10. Developmental Psychology
Piaget's Cognitive Developmental Theory
Multiple Choice
Egocentrism in the preoperational stage refers to:
A
Children's tendency to be selfish.
B
Children's inability to understand that others have different perspectives.
C
Children's inability to solve abstract problems.
D
The development of children's ego and self-esteem.
