In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=15
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=15
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.10, n=20
In Exercises 51–54, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance.
Left-tailed test, n=6, α=0.05
Two-tailed test, α=0.02, n=12
Right-tailed test, α=0.02, n=63
Two-tailed test, α=0.05, n=20
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.10, n=38
Right-tailed test, n=27,α=0.05
Left-tailed test, n=24,α=0.05