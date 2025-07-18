In Exercise 1, you rejected the claim that p=0.53. But this claim was true. What type of error is this?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Right-tailed test, α=0.02, n=63
Key Concepts
Critical Value
Rejection Region
T-Test
In Exercises 55–58, test the claim about the population variance or standard deviation at the level of significance . Assume the population is normally distributed.
Claim: σ^2 > 2; α=0.10. Sample statistics: s^2 = 2.95, n=18
In Exercises 51–54, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance.
Left-tailed test, n=6, α=0.05
In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Two-tailed test, α=0.02, n=12
In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Two-tailed test, α=0.05, n=20
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
σ > 1.9
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
p < 0.205