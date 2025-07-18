Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (α) and the distribution of the test statistic. For a right-tailed t-test, the critical value is the point beyond which the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating that the observed data is statistically significant.

Rejection Region The rejection region is the set of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a right-tailed t-test, this region is located to the right of the critical value on the t-distribution curve. If the calculated test statistic falls within this region, it suggests that the sample provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis at the specified significance level.