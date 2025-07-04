Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. It is determined based on the significance level (alpha) and the type of test being conducted. For a left-tailed test, the critical value corresponds to the point where the cumulative probability equals alpha, indicating the threshold for rejection. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Rejection Region The rejection region is the range of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In a left-tailed test, this region is located to the left of the critical value. If the calculated test statistic falls within this region, it suggests that the sample provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis at the specified significance level. Recommended video: Guided course 09:56 09:56 Step 4: State Conclusion