Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, state whether each standardized test statistic t allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
a. t = 1.4
a. t = 1.4
b. t = 1.42
a. t = -1.755
c. t = 1.7
In Exercises 13–16, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance . Include a graph with your answer.
Left-tailed test, α=0.02
Right-tailed test, α=0.025
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 33.
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population standard deviation for a sample of size n = 30 at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Two-tailed test, α=0.03
In Exercises 7–12, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of chi-square test with sample size n and level of significance α.
Right-tailed test, n=10,α=0.10
Left-tailed test, n=7,α=0.01
Two-tailed test, n=61,α=0.01
In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=48
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 40.
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population standard deviation for a sample of size n = 23 at the α = 0.1 level of significance.