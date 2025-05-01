Finding Critical Values and Rejection Regions In Exercises 23–28, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance α. Include a graph with your answer.
Left-tailed test, α = 0.09
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 21 and 22, state whether each standardized test statistic z allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain your reasoning.
a. z = -1.301
b. z = 1.203
c. z = 1.280
d. z = 1.286
Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test regarding a population proportion at the α = 0.01 level of significance.
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance with 22 degrees of freedom.
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population standard deviation with 18 degrees of freedom at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Writing In a right-tailed test where P < alpha, does the standardized test statistic lie to the left or the right of the critical value? Explain your reasoning.
In Exercises 3–8, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance alpha and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.01, n=35
Right-tailed test, α=0.05, n=23
Two-tailed test, α=0.05, n=27
Explain how to find critical values for a t-distribution.
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 13 and 14, state whether each standardized test statistic X^2 allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
a. X^2=2.091
b. X^2=23.309
Two-tailed test, α = 0.12
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, state whether each standardized test statistic t allows you to reject the null hypothesis. Explain.
b. t = 0
c. t = -2.096