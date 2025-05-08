Finding Critical Values of (chi)^2 For large numbers of degrees of freedom, we can approximate critical values of as follows:

(chi)^2 = (1/2)(z + sqrt(2k-1))





Here k is the number of degrees of freedom and z is the critical value(s) found from technology or Table A-2. In Exercise 12 “Spoken Words” we have df = 55, so Table A-4 does not list an exact critical value. If we want to approximate a critical value of (chi)^2 in the right-tailed hypothesis test with α = 0.01 and a sample size of 56, we let k =55 with z = 2.33 (or the more accurate value of z = 2.326348 found from technology). Use this approximation to estimate the critical value of for Exercise 12. How close is it to the critical value of (chi)^2 = 82.292 obtained by using Statdisk and Minitab?