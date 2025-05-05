Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:17 minutes
Problem 8.4.5
Textbook Question
Testing Claims About Variation
In Exercises 5–16, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Assume that a simple random sample is selected from a normally distributed population.
Pulse Rates of Men A simple random sample of 153 men results in a standard deviation of 11.3 beats per minute (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B). The normal range of pulse rates of adults is typically given as 60 to 100 beats per minute. If the range rule of thumb is applied to that normal range, the result is a standard deviation of 10 beats per minute. Use the sample results with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that pulse rates of men have a standard deviation equal to 10 beats per minute; see the accompanying StatCrunch display for this test. What do the results indicate about the effectiveness of using the range rule of thumb with the “normal range” from 60 to 100 beats per minute for estimating in this case?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The null hypothesis states that the standard deviation of pulse rates is equal to 10 beats per minute (variance = 100). The alternative hypothesis states that the standard deviation is not equal to 10 beats per minute (variance ≠ 100).
Step 2: Determine the test statistic. The test statistic for a variance hypothesis test is calculated using the formula χ² = (n - 1) * s² / σ², where n is the sample size, s² is the sample variance, and σ² is the hypothesized variance. From the StatCrunch display, the Chi-Square statistic is given as 195.17229.
Step 3: Identify the degrees of freedom (DF). The degrees of freedom for this test are calculated as n - 1, where n is the sample size. In this case, DF = 153 - 1 = 152.
Step 4: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). The P-value is provided as 0.0208. If the P-value is less than α, we reject the null hypothesis; otherwise, we fail to reject it.
Step 5: State the conclusion. Based on the P-value (0.0208 < 0.05), we reject the null hypothesis. This indicates that the pulse rates of men do not have a standard deviation equal to 10 beats per minute. The results suggest that the range rule of thumb may not be effective for estimating the standard deviation in this case.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (HA), which indicates the presence of an effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a crucial component in hypothesis testing that quantifies the strength of evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against H0, and if it is less than the predetermined significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is typically rejected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Chi-Square Test
The Chi-Square test is a statistical method used to assess how well observed data fit an expected distribution. In the context of variance testing, it compares the sample variance to a hypothesized population variance. The test statistic follows a Chi-Square distribution, and the degrees of freedom (DF) are determined by the sample size. This test helps determine if the variability in the sample is significantly different from what is expected under the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice