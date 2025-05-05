Testing Claims About Variation

In Exercises 5–16, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Assume that a simple random sample is selected from a normally distributed population.





Minting of Pennies Data Set 40 “Coin Weights” lists weights (grams) of pennies minted after 1983. Here are the statistics for those weights: n = 37, xbar = 2.49910 g, s = 0.01648 g . Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the sample is from a population of pennies with weights having a standard deviation greater than 0.01000 g.