Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 6m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance
Multiple Choice
A machine produces ball bearings that are designed to have a diameter standard deviation of 0.04 mm, but an engineer suspects the variability has increased. A sample of 60 bearings shows a standard deviation of 0.052 mm. Perform a hypothesis test with to test the claim. Should the line manager have the machine serviced?
A
Since P-value =7.59×10−4<0.01=α, we fail to reject H0, not enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
No need to service the machine.
B
Since P-value , we fail to reject H0, not enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
No need to service the machine.
C
Since -value , we reject , enough evidence to suggest .
Machine should be serviced.
D
Since P-value =0.0016<0.01=α, we reject H0, enough evidence to suggest σ>0.04.
Machine should be serviced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the hypotheses for the test. Since the engineer suspects the variability has increased, the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis are: \[ H_0: \sigma = 0.04 \] \[ H_a: \sigma > 0.04 \] This is a right-tailed test for the population standard deviation.
Step 2: Identify the significance level and sample information. Here, the significance level is given as: \[ \alpha = 0.01 \] The sample size is: \[ n = 60 \] The sample standard deviation is: \[ s = 0.052 \]
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic using the chi-square distribution formula for variance: \[ \chi^2 = \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\sigma_0^2} \] where \(\sigma_0 = 0.04\) is the hypothesized population standard deviation under \(H_0\).
Step 4: Determine the critical value or p-value. Since this is a right-tailed test, find the critical chi-square value for \(\alpha = 0.01\) with degrees of freedom: \[ df = n - 1 = 59 \] Alternatively, calculate the p-value corresponding to the test statistic from Step 3 using the chi-square distribution with 59 degrees of freedom.
Step 5: Make a decision by comparing the p-value to the significance level \(\alpha\): - If \(p\)-value \(< \alpha\), reject \(H_0\) and conclude there is enough evidence to suggest the variability has increased. - If \(p\)-value \(\geq \alpha\), fail to reject \(H_0\) and conclude there is not enough evidence to suggest an increase in variability. Based on this decision, advise whether the machine should be serviced.
