Testing hypotheses about a population variance involves a process similar to tests for means or proportions but uses a chi-square test statistic. This method is essential when you want to determine if the variability in a population differs from a specified value, such as in quality control scenarios where variance limits are critical.

To conduct a hypothesis test for population variance, start by defining the null hypothesis (H 0 ) as the population variance (σ2) being equal to a specified value, and the alternative hypothesis (H a ) as the variance being greater than, less than, or not equal to that value, depending on the claim. For example, if a cereal packaging line requires the fill weight variance to be no greater than 0.25 grams squared, and a sample variance is observed, the hypotheses might be:

\(H_0: \sigma^2 = 0.25\)

\(H_a: \sigma^2 > 0.25\)

The test statistic for this hypothesis test is calculated using the formula:

\[\chi^2 = \frac{(n - 1) s^2}{\sigma_0^2}\]

where n is the sample size, s² is the sample variance, and σ₀² is the hypothesized population variance under the null hypothesis. This formula leverages the chi-square distribution, which is appropriate because the sampling distribution of the variance of a normally distributed population follows a chi-square distribution with n - 1 degrees of freedom.

After calculating the chi-square test statistic, determine the degrees of freedom as df = n - 1. Then, find the p-value corresponding to the test statistic and the degrees of freedom. The direction of the test (right-tailed, left-tailed, or two-tailed) depends on the alternative hypothesis. For a greater-than alternative, the p-value is the right-tail probability of the chi-square distribution.

Compare the p-value to the significance level (α). If the p-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis, indicating sufficient evidence that the population variance differs as specified by the alternative hypothesis. For instance, if α = 0.1 and the p-value is approximately 0.032, the null hypothesis is rejected, supporting the claim that the variance exceeds 0.25 grams squared.

It is crucial to verify the assumptions before drawing conclusions. The sample should be randomly selected, and the population data must be approximately normally distributed, as the chi-square test for variance relies on normality. When these conditions are met, the test results are valid and can inform decisions about population variability.