Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:58 minutes
Problem 8.1.23
Textbook Question
Final Conclusions
In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:
State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)
Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim.
Original claim: The mean pulse rate (in beats per minute) of adult males is 72 bpm. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.0095.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). The null hypothesis (H0) is that the mean pulse rate of adult males is 72 bpm. The alternative hypothesis (H1) is that the mean pulse rate of adult males is not 72 bpm.
Step 2: Compare the given P-value (0.0095) to the significance level (α = 0.05). Recall that if the P-value is less than α, we reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, we fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Since the P-value (0.0095) is less than the significance level (0.05), the decision is to reject the null hypothesis (H0).
Step 4: Translate the statistical decision into a non-technical conclusion. Since we rejected the null hypothesis, this suggests that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that the mean pulse rate of adult males is not 72 bpm.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. Based on the hypothesis test, we have enough evidence to refute the original claim that the mean pulse rate of adult males is 72 bpm.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it posits that the mean pulse rate of adult males is 72 beats per minute. The goal of hypothesis testing is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject this assumption based on sample data.
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of the results from a hypothesis test. It represents the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value, such as 0.0095 in this case, indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that it may be rejected.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is a threshold set by the researcher to determine when to reject the null hypothesis. In this scenario, α is set at 0.05, meaning that if the P-value is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected. This level reflects the acceptable risk of making a Type I error, which is rejecting a true null hypothesis.
