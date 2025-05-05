Final Conclusions

In Exercises 21–24, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and use the given information for the following:





State a conclusion about the null hypothesis. (Reject H0 or fail to reject H0.)

Without using technical terms or symbols, state a final conclusion that addresses the original claim.





Original claim: The mean pulse rate (in beats per minute) of adult males is 72 bpm. The hypothesis test results in a P-value of 0.0095.