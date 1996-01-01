Does It Matter Where I Sit? Does the location of your seat in a classroom play a role in attendance or grade? To answer this question, professors randomly assigned 400 students * in a general education physics course to one of four groups. Source: Perkins, Katherine K. and Wieman, Carl E, “The Surprising Impact of Seat Location on Student Performance” The Physics Teacher, Vol. 43, Jan. 2005.

The 100 students in group 1 sat 0 to 4 meters from the front of the class, the 100 students in group 2 sat 4 to 6.5 meters from the front, the 100 students in group 3 sat 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and the 100 students in group 4 sat 9 to 12 meters from the front.

c. At the end of the semester, the proportion of students in the top 20% of the class was determined. Of the students in group 1, 25% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 2, 21% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 3, 15% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 4, 19% were in the top 20%. How many students would we expect to be in the top 20% of the class if seat location plays no role in grades? Is there a significant difference in the number of students in the top 20% of the class by group?