Which of the following is an important application of the distribution?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"In Problems 7–10, determine (a) the chi-square test statistic.
H0: pA=pB=pC=pD=pE=1/5
H1: At least one of the proportions is different from the others.
True or False: The shape of the chi-square distribution depends on the degrees of freedom.
A ________________ test is an inferential procedure used to determine whether a frequency distribution follows a specific distribution.
What are the two requirements that must be satisfied to perform a goodness-of-fit test?
"In Problems 7–10, determine (b) the degrees of freedom.
H0: pA=pB=pC=pD=pE=1/5
H1: At least one of the proportions is different from the others.
"In Problems 7–10, determine (c) the critical value using.
H0: pA=pB=pC=pD=pE=1/5
H1: At least one of the proportions is different from the others.
"In Problems 7–10, determine (d) test the hypothesis at the level of significance.
H0: pA=pB=pC=pD=pE=1/5
H1: At least one of the proportions is different from the others.
Benford’s Law, Part I Our number system consists of the digits 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. The first significant digit in any number must be 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, or 9 because we do not write numbers such as 12 as 012. Although we may think that each first digit appears with equal frequency so that each digit has a 1/9 probability of being the first significant digit, this is not true. In 1881, Simon Newcomb discovered that first digits do not occur with equal frequency. This same result was discovered again in 1938 by physicist Frank Benford. After studying much data, he was able to assign probabilities of occurrence to the first digit in a number as shown.
[Image]
Source: T. P. Hill, “The First Digit Phenomenon,” American Scientist, July—August, 1998.
The probability distribution is now known as Benford’s Law and plays a major role in identifying fraudulent data on tax returns and accounting books. For example, the following distribution represents the first digits in 200 allegedly fraudulent checks written to a bogus company by an employee attempting to embezzle funds from his employer.
a. Because these data are meant to prove that someone is guilty of fraud, what would be an appropriate level of significance when performing a goodness-of-fit test?