In Problems 5 and 6, determine the expected counts for each outcome.
Benford’s Law
According to Benford’s law, a variety of different data sets include numbers with leading (first) digits that follow the distribution shown in the table below. In Exercises 21–24, test for goodness-of-fit with the distribution described by Benford’s law.
Detecting Fraud When working for the Brooklyn district attorney, investigator Robert Burton analyzed the leading digits of the amounts from 784 checks issued by seven suspect companies. The frequencies were found to be 0, 15, 0, 76, 479, 183, 8, 23, and 0, and those digits correspond to the leading digits of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, respectively. If the observed frequencies are substantially different from the frequencies expected with Benford’s law, the check amounts appear to result from fraud. Use a 0.01 significance level to test for goodness-of-fit with Benford’s law. Does it appear that the checks are the result of fraud?
Does It Matter Where I Sit? Does the location of your seat in a classroom play a role in attendance or grade? To answer this question, professors randomly assigned 400 students * in a general education physics course to one of four groups. Source: Perkins, Katherine K. and Wieman, Carl E, “The Surprising Impact of Seat Location on Student Performance” The Physics Teacher, Vol. 43, Jan. 2005.
The 100 students in group 1 sat 0 to 4 meters from the front of the class, the 100 students in group 2 sat 4 to 6.5 meters from the front, the 100 students in group 3 sat 6.5 to 9 meters from the front, and the 100 students in group 4 sat 9 to 12 meters from the front.
c. At the end of the semester, the proportion of students in the top 20% of the class was determined. Of the students in group 1, 25% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 2, 21% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 3, 15% were in the top 20%; of the students in group 4, 19% were in the top 20%. How many students would we expect to be in the top 20% of the class if seat location plays no role in grades? Is there a significant difference in the number of students in the top 20% of the class by group?
The following table contains the number of successes and failures for three categories of a variable.
Test whether the proportions are equal for each category at the alpha=0.01 level of significance.
Celebrex Celebrex, a drug manufactured by Pfizer, Inc., is used to relieve symptoms associated with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In clinical trials of the medication, some subjects reported dizziness as a side effect. The researchers wanted to discover whether the proportion of subjects taking Celebrex who reported dizziness as a side effect differed significantly from that for other treatment groups. The following data were collected.
a. Test whether the proportion of subjects within each treatment group who experienced dizziness are the same at the alpha=0.05 level of significance.
Weather-Related Deaths For the most recent year as of this writing, the numbers of weather-related U.S. deaths for each month were 61, 14, 22, 26, 29, 42, 93, 49, 47, 35, 96, 16, listed in order beginning with January (based on data from the National Weather Service). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that weather-related deaths occur in the different months with the same frequency. Provide an explanation for the result.
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.