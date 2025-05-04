Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:54 minutes
Problem 11.1.21
Textbook Question
Benford’s Law
According to Benford’s law, a variety of different data sets include numbers with leading (first) digits that follow the distribution shown in the table below. In Exercises 21–24, test for goodness-of-fit with the distribution described by Benford’s law.
Detecting Fraud When working for the Brooklyn district attorney, investigator Robert Burton analyzed the leading digits of the amounts from 784 checks issued by seven suspect companies. The frequencies were found to be 0, 15, 0, 76, 479, 183, 8, 23, and 0, and those digits correspond to the leading digits of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, respectively. If the observed frequencies are substantially different from the frequencies expected with Benford’s law, the check amounts appear to result from fraud. Use a 0.01 significance level to test for goodness-of-fit with Benford’s law. Does it appear that the checks are the result of fraud?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: State the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H0) is that the observed frequencies of the leading digits follow Benford's Law distribution. The alternative hypothesis (H1) is that the observed frequencies do not follow Benford's Law distribution.
Step 2: Calculate the expected frequencies for each leading digit based on Benford's Law. Multiply the total number of checks (784) by the percentages given in the table for each leading digit. For example, the expected frequency for the leading digit '1' is 784 × 0.301.
Step 3: Use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test formula: χ² = Σ((Oᵢ - Eᵢ)² / Eᵢ), where Oᵢ represents the observed frequency and Eᵢ represents the expected frequency for each leading digit. Compute this value for all leading digits (1 through 9).
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square test. The degrees of freedom are calculated as (number of categories - 1). In this case, there are 9 leading digits, so df = 9 - 1 = 8.
Step 5: Compare the calculated chi-square statistic to the critical value from the chi-square distribution table at a 0.01 significance level and 8 degrees of freedom. If the calculated value exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the checks are likely the result of fraud. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
