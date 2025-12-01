"In Problems 7–10, determine (a) the chi-square test statistic.
H0: pA=pB=pC=pD=pE=1/5
H1: At least one of the proportions is different from the others.
[DATA] Putting It Together: The V-2 Rocket in London In Thomas Pynchon’s book Gravity Rainbow, the characters discuss whether the Poisson probabilistic model can be used to describe the locations that Germany’s feared V-2 rocket would land in. They divided London into 0.25-km2 regions. They then counted the number of rockets that landed in each region, with the following results:
b. Explain why the requirements for conducting a goodness-of-fit test are not satisfied.
If the expected count of a category is less than 1, what can be done to the categories so that a goodness-of-fit test can still be performed?
Many municipalities are passing legislation that forbids smoking in restaurants and bars. Bar owners claim that these laws hurt their business. Are their concerns legitimate? The following data represent the smoking status and frequency of visits to bars from the General Social Survey. Do smokers tend to spend more time in bars? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.