Which of the following tests gives the same result as a test of the regression line slope in simple linear regression?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Given the following bivariate dataset: , , , , , what is the coefficient of determination for the best-fit linear model?
Which of the following values of the correlation coefficient indicates the strongest correlation?
Which of the following best completes the statement: means that ________.
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient for this data set?
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a correlation coefficient of ?
Given four scatterplots labeled , , , and , each showing a different relationship between two variables, which plot most likely represents the strongest linear correlation (either positive or negative) between the variables?
Which of the following scatterplots would have a correlation coefficient closest to ?
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which is most likely the correlation coefficient for the set of data shown?
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a situation where the correlation coefficient is approximately zero?
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
If the correlation coefficient equals , which of the following best describes the relationship between the two variables?
Which of the following best describes the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient ?
Which of the following -values represents the most moderate correlation?
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation?