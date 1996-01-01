If the coefficient of determination is high, can we conclude that there is a causal relationship between the two variables? Choose the best answer.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, and its value ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Understand that the strength of the correlation is determined by the absolute value of \(r\), meaning \(|r|\); the closer \(|r|\) is to \$1$, the stronger the correlation.
Compare the absolute values of the given options to \$0.40\(: calculate \)|0.10|\(, \)|0.75|\(, \)|-0.30|\(, and \)|0.25|$.
Identify which of these absolute values is greater than \$0.40\(, indicating a stronger correlation than \)0.40$.
Conclude that the value with the greatest absolute value above \$0.40$ represents the strongest correlation among the options.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship between two variables: or ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a correlation coefficient of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not measured or described by a (correlation coefficient)?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following values of the correlation coefficient indicates the strongest correlation?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations