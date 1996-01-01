Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the most moderate correlation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its values range from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Understand that the magnitude (absolute value) of \(r\) indicates the strength of the correlation: values close to \$1\( or \)-1\( represent strong correlations, while values close to \)0$ represent weak correlations.
To find the most moderate correlation, compare the absolute values of the given \(r\)-values: \(|-0.92| = 0.92\), \(|0.56| = 0.56\), \(|-0.18| = 0.18\), and \(|0.83| = 0.83\).
Identify the \(r\)-value with the absolute value closest to the middle range (neither very close to \$0\( nor very close to \)1$), which represents a moderate correlation.
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the absolute value around \$0.56$ is the most moderate correlation among the options provided.
