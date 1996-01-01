Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient \(r\) measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, and its value ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Understand that the strength of the correlation is determined by the absolute value of \(r\), where values closer to \$1\( or \)-1\( indicate a stronger correlation, and values closer to \)0$ indicate a weaker correlation.
Calculate the absolute values of each given \(r\)-value: \(|-0.75| = 0.75\), \(|0.11| = 0.11\), \(|0.54| = 0.54\), and \(|-0.27| = 0.27\).
Compare these absolute values to identify which one is the smallest, as the smallest absolute value corresponds to the weakest correlation.
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the smallest absolute value represents the weakest correlation.
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how to distinguish between a strong linear association and a weak linear association when using the correlation coefficient?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given a dataset where the variables have a strong negative linear relationship, which of the following values is most likely to be the correlation coefficient?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the (correlation coefficient) between the weight and price of a box of cereal, assuming that as the weight increases, the price also tends to increase?
2
views
