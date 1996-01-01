Given four scatterplots labeled , , , and , each showing a different relationship between two variables, which plot most likely represents the strongest linear correlation (either positive or negative) between the variables?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the possible range of values for the correlation coefficient ?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that \(r\) is a standardized measure, meaning it is scaled to a fixed range regardless of the units of the variables involved.
Know the theoretical range of \(r\) is from \(-1\) to \$1\(, where \)r = 1\( indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, \)r = -1\( indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, and \)r = 0$ indicates no linear relationship.
Evaluate the given options by comparing their ranges to the known theoretical range of \(r\).
Conclude that the correct range for the correlation coefficient \(r\) is given by the inequality \(-1 \leq r \leq 1\).
Based on the scatterplot, select the most likely value of the linear correlation coefficient .
Correlation analysis is used to determine which of the following between two variables?
In a regression and correlation analysis, if
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the Pearson correlation coefficient for this data set?
