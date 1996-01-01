Which of the following correlation coefficients indicates the strongest linear relationship between two variables ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Given four scatterplots labeled , , , and , each showing a different relationship between two variables, which plot most likely represents the strongest linear correlation (either positive or negative) between the variables?
A
Plot , where the points are randomly distributed with no relationship.
B
Plot , where the points closely follow a straight line with a positive slope.
C
Plot , where the points are widely scattered with no apparent pattern.
D
Plot , where the points form a perfect -shaped curve.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the strength of a linear correlation between two variables is measured by how closely the data points follow a straight line, either sloping upwards (positive correlation) or downwards (negative correlation).
Recognize that a scatterplot with points closely clustered around a straight line indicates a strong linear relationship, while points scattered widely or forming a curve indicate a weak or non-linear relationship.
Evaluate each plot based on the description: Plot A has points closely following a straight line with a positive slope, suggesting a strong positive linear correlation.
Note that Plot D shows points randomly distributed with no relationship, indicating no correlation; Plot B has widely scattered points with no pattern, also indicating weak or no correlation; Plot C forms a perfect U-shaped curve, which is a strong non-linear relationship, not linear.
Conclude that the plot representing the strongest linear correlation is the one where points closely follow a straight line, which is Plot A.
