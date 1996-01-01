Which type of display is most likely to reveal an association between variables and ?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the scatterplot of a car's value compared to the age of the car?
A
There is a negative association; as the age of the car increases, its value tends to decrease.
B
There is no association; the value of the car is unrelated to its age.
C
The scatterplot shows a perfect linear relationship with a positive slope .
D
There is a positive association; as the age of the car increases, its value tends to increase.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a scatterplot represents: it is a graphical display of two quantitative variables, where each point corresponds to one observation with coordinates (x, y). In this case, the variables are the age of the car (x-axis) and the value of the car (y-axis).
Recall the meaning of association in a scatterplot: a positive association means that as one variable increases, the other also increases; a negative association means that as one variable increases, the other decreases; no association means there is no clear pattern or relationship between the variables.
Consider the real-world relationship between a car's age and its value: typically, as a car gets older, its value tends to decrease due to depreciation, wear and tear, and obsolescence.
Translate this understanding into the scatterplot context: points would generally trend downward from left to right, indicating a negative association between age and value.
Evaluate the answer choices based on this reasoning: the best description is that there is a negative association; as the age of the car increases, its value tends to decrease.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
When preparing a scatterplot, which variable is typically placed on the horizontal () axis?
Multiple Choice
Which term refers to a pictorial representation of a given set of data involving variables?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a nonlinear association in a scatterplot?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best illustrates an outlier in the -direction?
Multiple Choice
When preparing a scatterplot to examine the relationship between two quantitative variables, which variable is typically placed on the horizontal () axis?
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation practice set
