Which of the following best describes a scatterplot and its primary use in statistics?
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Scatterplots are used to determine which of the following about two quantitative variables?
A
The probability of a single event occurring ()
B
Whether the data are normally distributed ()
C
The form, direction, and strength of the relationship between the variables
D
The mean () and standard deviation () of a single variable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a scatterplot is a graphical tool used to visualize the relationship between two quantitative variables by plotting data points on a Cartesian plane.
Recognize that scatterplots help identify the form of the relationship, which can be linear, nonlinear, or show no clear pattern.
Observe the direction of the relationship in a scatterplot, which can be positive (both variables increase together), negative (one variable increases while the other decreases), or no direction (no apparent trend).
Assess the strength of the relationship by looking at how closely the data points cluster around a form (e.g., a line); tightly clustered points indicate a strong relationship, while widely scattered points indicate a weak relationship.
Note that scatterplots do not provide information about probabilities of single events, normality of data distribution, or summary statistics like mean and standard deviation of a single variable.
