Which of the following best describes the scatterplot of a car's value compared to the age of the car?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
If a scatterplot shows no association between two variables, can reliable predictions be made about one variable based on the other? Choose the best answer.
A
No, unless the sample size is very large.
B
No, because without association, knowing one variable does not help predict the other.
C
Yes, because predictions can always be made regardless of association.
D
Yes, but only if the variables are both categorical.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of association in a scatterplot: Association refers to a relationship or pattern between two variables, where changes in one variable correspond to changes in the other.
Recognize that if a scatterplot shows no association, it means there is no discernible pattern or relationship between the two variables; they do not move together in any predictable way.
Recall that reliable predictions require some form of relationship or association; without it, knowing the value of one variable does not provide useful information about the other.
Evaluate the answer choices by considering whether predictions can be made without association: since no association means no predictive relationship, predictions cannot be reliably made.
Conclude that the best answer is: 'No, because without association, knowing one variable does not help predict the other.'
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations