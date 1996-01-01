Which of the following scatterplots best illustrates an outlier that is extreme in both the - and -direction?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
Which term refers to a pictorial representation of a given set of data involving variables?
A
Scatterplot
B
Boxplot
C
Bar chart
D
Histogram
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the name of a graphical method used to represent data involving two variables.
Recall that a scatterplot is a type of graph that displays values for two variables for a set of data points, showing how one variable relates to the other.
Recognize that other options like boxplot, bar chart, and histogram typically represent data for one variable or summarize distributions, not relationships between two variables.
Identify that a scatterplot plots individual data points on a Cartesian plane with one variable on the x-axis and the other on the y-axis.
Conclude that the term referring to a pictorial representation of data involving two variables is 'scatterplot'.
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation practice set
