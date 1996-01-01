In the context of describing data numerically using a graphing calculator, what is the correct term for a pattern of variation that is noted in a given data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
Heights of trees are an example of which type of data?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Quantitative data represents numerical values, while qualitative data represents categories or labels.
Quantitative data can be further divided into discrete and continuous data. Discrete data consists of countable values (like number of trees), while continuous data can take any value within a range (like height, weight, or time).
Heights of trees are measured on a continuous scale and can take any value within a range, not just specific countable numbers.
Therefore, heights of trees are an example of quantitative continuous data because they are numerical and can vary continuously.
Review the other options: Quantitative discrete data refers to countable numbers, qualitative categorical data refers to categories without numeric meaning, and ordinal data refers to categories with a meaningful order but no precise numeric difference.
