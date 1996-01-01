Which type of quantitative data is typically obtained as a result of measuring a variable rather than counting?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
Which of the following features on a graphing calculator can be used to compare two or more data sets to identify patterns and trends?
A
Finding the of each data value
B
Using the trace function on a single scatter plot
C
Overlaying multiple box plots on the same graph
D
Calculating the of a single data set
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: We want to compare two or more data sets to identify patterns and trends visually.
Evaluate each option by considering what it does: Finding the square root of each data value transforms data but does not directly help compare multiple data sets visually.
Using the trace function on a single scatter plot allows you to examine individual points but only on one data set at a time, so it is not ideal for comparing multiple data sets.
Overlaying multiple box plots on the same graph allows you to visually compare the distribution, central tendency, and spread of multiple data sets simultaneously, making it easier to identify patterns and trends.
Calculating the mean of a single data set provides a summary statistic but does not offer a visual comparison between multiple data sets.
