The following data represent the weights (in grams) of 50 randomly selected quarters. Determine and interpret the quartiles. Does the data set contain any outliers?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
In the context of describing data numerically using a graphing calculator, what is the correct term for a pattern of variation that is noted in a given data set?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the term used to describe a pattern of variation observed in a data set when analyzing it numerically or graphically.
Recall that 'Median' refers to the middle value in an ordered data set, which is a measure of central tendency, not a pattern of variation.
Recognize that an 'Outlier' is a data point that is significantly different from other observations, not a pattern but an anomaly.
Know that 'Frequency' refers to how often a particular value or range of values occurs in the data, which describes distribution but not a pattern of variation over time or sequence.
Identify that a 'Trend' is the term used to describe a general direction or pattern of variation in data, such as increasing, decreasing, or cyclical behavior, which fits the description given.
