Which of the following distributions is left skewed when displayed on a graphing calculator?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between data and data?
A
data always requires a graphing calculator, while data does not.
B
data involves comparing two groups, while data involves only one group.
C
data is used only for categorical variables, while data is used only for numerical variables.
D
data consists of observations on a single variable, while data consists of observations on two variables for each subject.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of univariate data. Univariate data consists of observations on a single variable. This means each data point represents one characteristic or measurement for each subject or unit.
Step 2: Understand the definition of bivariate data. Bivariate data consists of observations on two variables for each subject. This means each data point includes two related measurements or characteristics for the same subject.
Step 3: Recognize that univariate data focuses on analyzing one variable at a time, such as calculating measures like mean, median, or creating histograms for that single variable.
Step 4: Recognize that bivariate data involves studying the relationship between two variables, such as using scatterplots, correlation, or regression analysis to understand how the variables interact.
Step 5: Compare the given answer choices by matching them against these definitions, and identify that the correct description is: 'Univariate data consists of observations on a single variable, while bivariate data consists of observations on two variables for each subject.'
Watch next
Master Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have entered a data set into your graphing calculator and want to determine how many data values fall within the range from to , inclusive. Which calculator function or process would you most likely use to find this count?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of describing data numerically using a graphing calculator, what is the correct term for a pattern of variation that is noted in a given data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which type of quantitative data is typically obtained as a result of measuring a variable rather than counting?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following groups and summarizes data in a concise format of rows and columns?
3
views
Describing Data Numerically Using a Graphing Calculator practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations