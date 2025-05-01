For the four test scores 96, 85, 91, and 86, the first 3 test scores are 20% of the final grade, and the last test score is 40% of the final grade. Find the weighted mean of the test scores.
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)
Finding a Weighted Mean In Exercises 41– 46, find the weighted mean of the data.
Grades A student receives the grades shown below, with an A worth 4 points, a B worth 3 points, a C worth 2 points, and a D worth 1 point. What is the student’s grade point average?6views
Grades In Exercise 46, one of the student’s B grades gets changed to an A. What is the student’s new grade point average?4views
Extending Concepts
Trimmed Mean To find the 10% trimmed mean of a data set, order the data, delete the lowest 10% of the entries and the highest 10% of the entries, and find the mean of the remaining entries.
a. Find the 10% trimmed mean for the data in Exercise 65.4views
Final Grade The scores and their percents of the final grade for a statistics student are shown below. What is the student’s mean score?5views
Credit Card Balance For the month of October, a credit card has a balance of $115.63 for 12 days, $637.19 for 6 days, $1225.06 for 7 days, $0 for 2 days, and $34.88 for 4 days. What is the account’s mean daily balance for October?8views