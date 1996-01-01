Which of the following is true of the of a set of data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Given the following single score: , what are the values of (the number of scores) and (the sum of the scores)?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify what the given single score represents. Here, the score is 3, which means there is one data point with the value 3.
Recall that \( n \) represents the number of scores in the data set. Since there is only one score given, \( n = 1 \).
Understand that \( \sum x \) represents the sum of all scores in the data set. With only one score of 3, the sum is simply 3.
Write down the values explicitly: \( n = 1 \) and \( \sum x = 3 \).
Verify that these values make sense in the context of the problem and compare them with the provided options to confirm the correct answer.
