For which of the following types of variables is it appropriate to calculate an arithmetic mean ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
If the sum of Jason's quiz scores is , what is the mean (average) of Jason's quiz scores?
A
=
B
=
C
=
D
=
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total sum of Jason's quiz scores, which is given as 95.
Determine the number of quizzes Jason took, which is 5 in this case.
Recall the formula for the mean (average) of a set of numbers: \(\text{Mean} = \frac{\text{Sum of all scores}}{\text{Number of scores}}\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{Mean} = \frac{95}{5}\).
Simplify the fraction to find the mean score per quiz.
