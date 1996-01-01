Write the formula for MAPE as: \(\text{MAPE} = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} \left| \frac{A_i - F_i}{A_i} \right| \times 100\), where \(A_i\) is the actual value, \(F_i\) is the forecasted value, and \(n\) is the number of observations.