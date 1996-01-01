Which of the following symbols represents the mean of the population?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the correct interpretation of (Mean Absolute Percentage Error)?
A
It is the sum of the absolute errors divided by the number of observations .
B
It is the percentage of predictions that are exactly equal to the actual values.
C
It is the average of the squared differences between predicted and actual values, i.e., .
D
It is the average of the absolute percentage differences between predicted and actual values, expressed as a percentage: .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that MAPE stands for Mean Absolute Percentage Error, which is a measure used to assess the accuracy of a forecasting method.
Recall that MAPE calculates the average of the absolute differences between predicted values and actual values, but expressed as a percentage of the actual values.
Write the formula for MAPE as: \(\text{MAPE} = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^{n} \left| \frac{A_i - F_i}{A_i} \right| \times 100\), where \(A_i\) is the actual value, \(F_i\) is the forecasted value, and \(n\) is the number of observations.
Note that MAPE expresses the error as a percentage, which makes it easier to interpret the size of the errors relative to the actual values.
Recognize that MAPE is not the sum of absolute errors, nor the percentage of exact predictions, nor the average of squared differences; it specifically measures the average absolute percentage error.
