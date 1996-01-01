Given the single value , what is the median of the data set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Multiple Choice
A sample has a mean of and a standard deviation of . In this sample, what is the value of the mean?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the sample mean \(m = 72\) and the sample standard deviation \(s = 4\).
Recall the definition of the sample mean: it is the average of all observations in the sample, calculated as \(\bar{x} = \frac{1}{n} \sum_{i=1}^n x_i\).
Understand that the problem asks for the value of the mean in the sample, which is directly provided as \(m = 72\).
Recognize that the other numbers given (76, 4, 18) are not the mean but could represent other statistics or values; the mean is explicitly stated as 72.
Conclude that the value of the mean for this sample is the given \$72$, based on the definition and the provided data.
