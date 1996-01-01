Suppose the probability density function is for . Which of the following statements is true about the median of ?
Multiple Choice
A sample has a mean of and a standard deviation of . In this sample, which of the following statements is true?
A
The variance of the sample is .
B
The most frequently occurring value in the sample is .
C
The average value of the sample data is .
D
The sum of all sample values is .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given statistics: the sample mean (\( m \)) is the average of all sample values, and the sample standard deviation (\( s \)) measures the spread of the data around the mean.
Recall that the variance (\( s^2 \)) is the square of the standard deviation, so it is calculated as \( s^2 = s \times s \). Given \( s = 3 \), the variance is \( 3^2 = 9 \), not 71.
Recognize that the most frequently occurring value in a data set is called the mode, which is not necessarily equal to the mean (\( m = 71 \)) unless specified. Since no mode is given, we cannot assume it is 71.
The sample mean (\( m = 71 \)) represents the average value of the sample data, so the statement 'The average value of the sample data is 71' is true by definition.
The sum of all sample values is calculated by multiplying the mean by the sample size (\( n \)), i.e., \( \text{sum} = m \times n \). Since the sample size is not provided, the sum cannot be 3.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A sample has a mean of and a standard deviation of . In this sample, what is the value of the mean?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following single score: , what are the values of (the number of scores) and (the sum of the scores)?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you have four distributions: A is symmetric and centered at , B is right-skewed with most values above , C is left-skewed with most values below , and D is uniform between and . Which of these distributions is likely to have the largest mean?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the mean of a continuous random variable is true?
2
views
