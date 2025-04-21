Critical Thinking. For Exercises 5–20, watch out for these little buggers. Each of these exercises involves some feature that is somewhat tricky. Find the (a) mean, (b) median, (c) mode, (d) midrange, and then answer the given question.





Smart Thermostats Listed below are selling prices (dollars) of smart thermostats tested by Consumer Reports magazine. If you decide to buy one of these smart thermostats, what statistic is most relevant, other than the measures of central tendency?





250 170 225 100 250 250 130 200 150 250 170 200 180 250