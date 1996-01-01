Wait Time The following data represent the wait time (in minutes) for a random sample of 40 visitors to Disney’s Dinosaur Ride in Animal Kingdom. Determine the shape of the distribution of wait time by drawing a frequency histogram. Find the mean and median wait time. Which measure of central tendency better describes wait time?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Why is the considered a resistant measure of center in statistics?
A
Because the uses all data values in its calculation
B
Because the is not affected by extreme values or outliers in the data set
C
Because the is calculated by averaging all the data points
D
Because the always equals the in a symmetric distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a measure of center is: it is a value that represents a typical or central point in a data set, such as the mean, median, or mode.
Recall that the median is the middle value when the data are ordered from smallest to largest, or the average of the two middle values if there is an even number of observations.
Recognize that the median is considered resistant because it depends only on the middle position(s) in the ordered data, not on the actual values of the extreme data points.
Contrast this with the mean, which is calculated by summing all data values and dividing by the number of values, making it sensitive to very large or very small values (outliers).
Therefore, the median remains stable and unaffected by extreme values or outliers, making it a resistant measure of center.
Watch next
Master Calculating the Median with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
11
views
Textbook Question
The median for the given set of six ordered data values is 26.5. What is the missing value? 7 12 21 ______ 41 50
3
views
Textbook Question
Problems 17 and 18 use the following definition of the modal class. The modal class of a variable can be obtained from data in a frequency distribution by determining the class that has the largest frequency. Determine the modal class of the frequency distribution in Problem 2.
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the ordered data set , , , , , , if the median is , what is the value of ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
The box plot below represents a data set with the following five-number summary: minimum = , first quartile = , median = , third quartile = , maximum = . What is the value of the median?
2
views
Median practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations