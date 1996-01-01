Problems 15 and 16 use the following steps to approximate the median from grouped data.
Approximate the median of the frequency distribution in Problem 4.
Wait Time The following data represent the wait time (in minutes) for a random sample of 40 visitors to Disney’s Dinosaur Ride in Animal Kingdom. Determine the shape of the distribution of wait time by drawing a frequency histogram. Find the mean and median wait time. Which measure of central tendency better describes wait time?
The median for the given set of six ordered data values is 26.5. What is the missing value? 7 12 21 ______ 41 50
Problems 17 and 18 use the following definition of the modal class. The modal class of a variable can be obtained from data in a frequency distribution by determining the class that has the largest frequency. Determine the modal class of the frequency distribution in Problem 2.
Given the ordered data set , , , , , , if the median is , what is the value of ?
The box plot below represents a data set with the following five-number summary: minimum = , first quartile = , median = , third quartile = , maximum = . What is the value of the median?